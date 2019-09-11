Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Lopez bought 4,700 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $49,397.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimo Akiona bought 10,000 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,028 shares of company stock worth $313,353. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 5,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $368.24 million, a PE ratio of -72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

