Swiss National Bank Has $971,000 Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in QCR were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QCR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCRH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,561. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QCR had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.76 million. Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

