Swiss National Bank Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.96. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 52.72% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

