Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $500.00 and last traded at $495.00, 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.00.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $479.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.06.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

