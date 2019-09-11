Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Swing has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Swing has a market cap of $77,486.00 and $173.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swing alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,377,082 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.