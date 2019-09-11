Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. 12,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,231. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61.

