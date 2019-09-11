Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $1.90 Million in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF

Shares of BMV DGRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.32. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a one year low of $530.00 and a one year high of $689.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29.

