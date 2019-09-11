Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $3,316,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB stock traded up $4.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.54. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.34 and a fifty-two week high of $268.47. The company has a market cap of $850.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.00.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

