SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE SXC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,953. The firm has a market cap of $612.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director John W. Rowe purchased 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $94,406.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,779.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

