Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 30th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of SMMF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. 14,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 24.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $232,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

