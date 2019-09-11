Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 22,572 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $1,961,792. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

