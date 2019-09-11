Storm Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Storm has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $133,842.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,284,035,013 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, YoBit, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, WazirX, Upbit, IDEX, Bitbns, Coinnest, Kyber Network, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

