Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of EDI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

