Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Shares of EDI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.39.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.