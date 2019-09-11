Starco Brands (NASDAQ:STCB) Director Sanford Lang Sells 438,334 Shares

Starco Brands (NASDAQ:STCB) Director Sanford Lang sold 438,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.40.

STCB stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers.

