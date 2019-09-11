Starco Brands (NASDAQ:STCB) Director Sanford Lang Sells 438,334 Shares

Starco Brands (NASDAQ:STCB) Director Sanford Lang sold 438,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.40.
STCB stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00.
About Starco Brands
