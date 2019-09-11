Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $14.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of SWK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

