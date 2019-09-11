ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

ST BK CORP/SH SH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 340. ST BK CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64.

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. ST BK CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

