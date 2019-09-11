Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Trading Up 1.2%

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.50, approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter.

