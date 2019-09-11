Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Splunk were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,527,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. 81,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,164. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

