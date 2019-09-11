SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.47, approximately 1,322 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

