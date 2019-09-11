SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.46

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.46 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 61705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWR. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

