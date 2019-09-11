SpartanNash Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. 19,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $431.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

