Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Downgraded to “Speculative Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPG. Cormark cut their price objective on Spark Power Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Power Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of SPG traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.20. 19,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.51. Spark Power Group has a 52-week low of C$1.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.99.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

