S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,027 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 409.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total transaction of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $269.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

