Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Down 26.9% in August

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN XPL remained flat at $$0.29 on Wednesday. 30,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,723. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

