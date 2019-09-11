Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SLDB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

SLDB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 5,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,619. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 2,822,581 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 78.7% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 318,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 140,141 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Emory University raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 335.0% during the first quarter. Emory University now owns 298,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 230,173 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 226.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.