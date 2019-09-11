Societe Generale Downgrades BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Sell

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 101,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,806. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

