SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

