Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

SMAR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. 1,728,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,401. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 38.43% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $765,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,892,461 shares of company stock valued at $477,163,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,002,000 after buying an additional 4,644,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,344 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 87.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,769 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $99,384,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

