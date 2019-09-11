SmartCoin (SMC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, SmartCoin has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $25,806.00 and $11.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00685138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00023341 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000580 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,604,457 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

