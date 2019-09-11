SingularDTV Market Capitalization Achieves $4.16 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $111,636.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00205902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.01169951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022317 BTC.

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Binance, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

