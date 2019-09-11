SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Trading 6.6% Higher

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.47, 1,362,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 877,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BOCOM International upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.39.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. SINA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 181.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,698 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,078,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in SINA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 547,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SINA by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after buying an additional 398,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SINA by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,070,000 after acquiring an additional 345,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

