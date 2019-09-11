SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Trading 6.6% Higher

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.47, 1,362,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 877,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BOCOM International upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 181.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,698 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,078,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in SINA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 547,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SINA by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after buying an additional 398,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SINA by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,070,000 after acquiring an additional 345,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
SINA Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINA)
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
