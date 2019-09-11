Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 216,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369,420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $93,922,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 416,234 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,674,941 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

