Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.12.

ABBV traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. 6,416,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,585,533. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 159,977 shares of company stock worth $10,626,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

