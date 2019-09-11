Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wedbush cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.03. 106,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.40. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.