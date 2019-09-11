Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

SMTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,699 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sierra Metals worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

