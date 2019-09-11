Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.11, 26,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 756,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sientra by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sientra by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 35,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sientra by 97,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Sientra by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 85,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Sientra by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

