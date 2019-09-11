Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Declines By 21.4%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,712,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 5,998,500 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 904,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $10,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,671,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 434,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,709. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Beacon Securities lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

