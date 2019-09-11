Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shopify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mackie raised their target price on Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.88.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $10.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,052. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.