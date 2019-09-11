Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 11,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,659. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

