SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upgraded SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen sold 1,763,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,602,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 1,543.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 525,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 256,817 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 14,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 258,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 256,807 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

SHSP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.05. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

