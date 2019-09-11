SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHSP shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upgraded SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen sold 1,763,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $21,602,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.
SHSP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.05. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $21.10.
About SharpSpring
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.
