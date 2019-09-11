SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Down 0.1%

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, 5,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

