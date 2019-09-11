SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Down 0.1%

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77, 5,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 30,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

