Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.96

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $218.96 and traded as high as $212.60. Senior shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 523,027 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on Senior from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Senior to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $878.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider David Squires acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($64,353.85).

Senior Company Profile (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

