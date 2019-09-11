Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $153.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.21. 44,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,316. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

