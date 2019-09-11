Seeyond Trims Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Seeyond decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 77,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $144,623.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,829 shares of company stock valued at $381,662. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 809,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,449. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

