Seeyond Sells 5,232 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Seeyond trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,222. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $1,413,752.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,198,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,985,097.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,201 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

