Seeyond Sells 3,474 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Seeyond trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Argus boosted their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.12. 474,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,242. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.10 and its 200-day moving average is $235.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

