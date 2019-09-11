Seeyond Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 59.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,355,000 after buying an additional 185,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,282 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,890,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,355,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 32.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,616,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,164,000 after buying an additional 398,372 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 40,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,922. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.