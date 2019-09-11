Seeyond Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in WP Carey by 32.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,851,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,306,000 after purchasing an additional 165,212 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.1% during the second quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. 13,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

