Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given a $58.00 Price Target by KeyCorp Analysts

KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. 2,738,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,191. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.65. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5,423.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 370,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 363,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 270,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,734,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $945,106,000 after buying an additional 221,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

