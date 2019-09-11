Scotia Capital Inc. Has $25.96 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,256 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.62. The stock had a trading volume of 241,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,246. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $3,488,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,281. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

